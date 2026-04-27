FBI agents work, Sunday, April 26, 2026, near an address in Torrance, Calif., connected to Cole Tomas Allen, who was identified as the shooting suspect at the White House Correspondents Dinner the night before. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

FBI agents work, Sunday, April 26, 2026, near an address in Torrance, Calif., connected to Cole Tomas Allen, who was identified as the shooting suspect at the White House Correspondents Dinner the night before. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

The alleged gunman involved in the shooting at Saturday’s White House Correspondents’ dinner is expected to be arraigned on federal charges today.

Authorities say 31-year-old Cole Allen of Torrance, California tried to rush through a security checkpoint carrying two guns and multiple knives and exchanged gunfire with law enforcement before being subdued.

President Trump and several cabinet members were in attendance at the Washington Hilton when the gunfire erupted. They were all unharmed but a Secret Service officer was shot and injured during the commotion.