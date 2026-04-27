The alleged gunman involved in the shooting at Saturday’s White House Correspondents’ dinner is expected to be arraigned on federal charges today.
Authorities say 31-year-old Cole Allen of Torrance, California tried to rush through a security checkpoint carrying two guns and multiple knives and exchanged gunfire with law enforcement before being subdued.
President Trump and several cabinet members were in attendance at the Washington Hilton when the gunfire erupted. They were all unharmed but a Secret Service officer was shot and injured during the commotion.