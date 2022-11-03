Accused Wife-Killer Granted Bond Reduction Ahead Of Capital Murder Trial

A district judge has lowered the bonds for a McAllen man who is scheduled to stand trial next month for the murder of his ex-wife.

The McAllen Monitor reports the judge Wednesday granted a bond reduction of $725,000 for Richard Ford, who is now being held on bonds totaling almost $1.3 million. The 43-year-old Ford is accused of killing 37-year-old Melissa Banda more than two years ago.

McAllen police say Ford forced Banda into a rented SUV, drove to a rural area of Donna, and slashed her throat. Police were able to track the SUV to South Padre Island where Ford was arrested.

Ford is to stand trial in mid-December on death penalty-eligible charges of capital murder and aggravated kidnapping. The Hidalgo County District Attorney’s Office has said it will not seek a death sentence against Ford.