AccuWeather Says To Expect Another Active Hurricane Season

Some meteorologists are already warning coastal residents to be ready for another active year for hurricanes. Accuweather released their 2021 Atlantic Hurricane season forecast and they believe 16 to 20 storms will be named this season, which begins June 1st. They say the 30-year average for named storms per season is between 14 and 15.

Of those storms, the forecasters believe seven to ten will become hurricanes and three to five will be major hurricanes. They also believe the U.S. will be hit by tropical systems three to five times in 2021.

Looking at seasons with previous atmospheric setups, they say the areas especially at risk this year are the northern and western Gulf Coast, all of Florida, and along the North Carolina coast.