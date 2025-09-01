The American Civil Liberties Union of Texas is suing the state to block a new law that bans DEI programs in K-12 public schools.

Joining the ACLU in last Thursday’s federal lawsuit is the Transgender Law Center. Attorneys for the plaintiffs argue that Senate Bill 12 violates the Equal Access Act as well as the First and Fourteenth Amendments of the US constitution.

Governor Greg Abbott signed the bill into law in June. It takes effect today along with other laws dealing with public education in Texas.