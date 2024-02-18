Acting Border Patrol Deputy Chief Suspended Amid Misconduct Allegations

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Allegations of misconduct have led to the suspension of the acting deputy chief of the U.S. Border Patrol.

The Washington Post reports Joel Martinez, who is a native of San Benito, was led out of CBP headquarters in Washington DC last Thursday. CBP spokeswoman Erin Waters issued a statement saying the agency does not tolerate misconduct in its ranks, but did not disclose what the misconduct allegations were against Martinez.

Martinez had been promoted to the Border Patrol’s acting deputy chief just last month from his position as chief of the Laredo sector. The 31-year Border Patrol veteran had also held a leadership position in the Rio Grande Valley sector.