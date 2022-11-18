Acting Uvalde Police Chief During School Shooting Steps Down

This image from video released by the City of Uvalde, Texas shows city police Lt. Mariano Pargas responding to a shooting at Robb Elementary School, on May 24, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas. Pargas was the acting chief for the city on the day of the shooting and was placed on administrative leave in July. (City of Uvalde via AP)

(AP) — The Uvalde officer who was leading the city’s police department during the hesitant law enforcement response to the elementary school shooting that killed 19 children and two teachers has stepped down. City spokeswoman Gina Eisenberg says Lt. Mariano Pargas retired effectively immediately on Thursday afternoon after 18 years working for the city. He is the second police leader to leave law enforcement in the fallout since the May massacre, when hundreds of officers waited more than an hour to confront the gunman at Robb Elementary School. Pargas was running the department during the shooting because the chief was out of town.