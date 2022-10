Hidalgo County sheriff’s homicide investigators are continuing to gather clues after a man was shot and killed at a home in Edinburg early Tuesday morning.

Deputies were called to the 2700 block of Alberta Road at about 2:30 on a report of gunshots fired inside the home. Arriving at the scene, deputies found 24-year-old Ricardo Guzman on the ground outside the home.

Guzman was declared dead by emergency medical personnel. No word of any suspects.