Active Wildfire In Bastrop County Leads To Evacuations

County officials say an active 400-acre wildfire in Bastrop County led to some mandatory evacuations yesterday. Several residents are still waiting to get back into their homes today as crews work to stop the Hudson Fire which is about 20 percent contained.

The Bastrop County Office of Emergency Management says the blaze is south of Park Road 1C, which is between Bastrop State Park and Buescher State Park. The Texas A&M Forest Service says the wildfire began just after noon on Sunday when it was sparked by a structure fire. It is eight miles east of Bastrop city limits and north of State Highway 71.

Residents still remember the Bastrop County Complex fire in the Fall of 2011. That wildfire was the costliest and most destructive in Texas history and among the costliest in U.S. history.