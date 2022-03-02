Activism Grows Nationwide In Response To School Book Bans

FILE - Amanda Darrow, director of youth, family and education programs at the Utah Pride Center, poses with books, including "The Bluest Eye," by Toni Morrison, that have been the subject of complaints from parents in Salt Lake City on Dec. 16, 2021. The wave of book bannings around the country has reached a level not seen for decades. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

(AP) — The wave of book bannings around the country has reached a level not seen for decades. So has the level of the response. It ranges from local activists like the Florida Freedom to Read Project, founded by two mothers living in Orange County, to a lawsuit filed in Missouri by the American Civil Liberties Union aimed at preventing districts from banning books like “Gender Queer” and “The Bluest Eye.”

A national group opposed to what it calls a “Leftist agenda” for public schools says the goal isn’t to remove books entirely, but to get some titles it alleges are pornographic off K-12 school shelves.