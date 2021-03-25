Activist Warns Of Gun Control

President Biden is calling for gun control after the mass shooting in Colorado, but not everybody is on board.

The Colorado gunman is accused of using an AR-15 to kill ten people at a grocery store, prompting Biden to urge Congress to ban assault weapons. Suzanna Hupp, who survived the 1991 massacre at a Luby’s Cafeteria in Killeen, says the answer is not fewer guns.

Hupp wants to put an end to gun-free zones, which she says put people in danger. Her parents were both killed in the cafeteria, while her gun was outside in her car.