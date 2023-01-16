Activists Call For Prosecution Of Tacqueria Self-Defense Shooter

Civil rights activists are demanding the prosecution of a man who shot and killed an armed robber at a tacqueria last week.

Surveillance video shows the man fatally shooting 30-year-old Eric Washington, who was using a toy gun to rob the Ranchito Taqueria #4 on South Gessner near Bellaire.

Quanell X and Dr. Candice Matthews of the Rainbow Push Coalition claim the man used excessive deadly force because he shot Washington several times. Washington was out on bond for aggravated assault of a family member at the time.