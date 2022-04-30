Activists Keep Up Pressure As Biden Weighs Student Debt Move

(AP) — President Joe Biden needs to make a decision about cancelling student debt. For student loan activists, the past week began with hope as Biden gave his clearest indication that he was considering canceling federal student debt rather than simply allowing borrowers to defer payments during the pandemic. But that soon gave way to disappointment when Biden signaled days later that any debt relief would be much less than activists wanted. He says he’ll decide what to do “in the next couple of weeks.” It’s possible his idea will include means testing, which involves limiting by income who would see their debts forgiven.