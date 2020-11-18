Activists Push For Abolition Of Death Penalty In Texas

Anti-death penalty activists feel 2021 will be the year Texas drops capital punishment. Bills have been filed in both the Texas House and Senate to end the death penalty in the next legislative session.

New death sentences in Texas have sat in single digits for the past few years, a huge decline from the days when juries were handing out dozens every year.

Kristin Houle, head of the Texas Coalition to Abolish the Death Penalty, points out that four-in-ten death row prisoners are African American, which she claims is a sign of racial injustice.