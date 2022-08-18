Activists Welcome Migrants Being Bused To NYC, WDC

Illegal immigrants who are put on buses in Texas continue to be dropped off in both New York City and Washington, DC where activist groups are tasked with helping them stay off the streets.

Ashley Tjung with the Migrant Solidarity Mutual Aid Network says in the nation’s capital, there’s been hostility toward increasing aid for these asylum-seekers. There’s also growing pressure on the mayor to access FEMA funds.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott is promising that buses will continue to these so-called sanctuary cities so they can shoulder the burden.