Actor Cuba Gooding Jr Pleads Guilty To Forcible Touching

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. appears in court, Jan. 22, 2020, in New York. Gooding Jr. pleaded guilty Wednesday, April 13, 2022 to one count of forcible touching in a protracted criminal case accusing the Oscar-winning star of violating three different women at various Manhattan night spots in 2018 and 2019. (Alec Tabak/The Daily News via AP, Pool)

(AP) — Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. has pleaded guilty to forcibly kissing a worker at a New York nightclub in 2018, calling himself a “celebrity figure” who meant no harm. Gooding also publicly apologized for the first time to two other women who accused him of similar behavior in separate encounters. His admissions were part of a plea deal that came nearly three years after the Oscar-winning “Jerry Maguire” star was arrested. The case saw several delays as his lawyers sought to get charges reduced or dismissed. Wednesday’s deal lets Gooding avoid any possibility of jail time if he continues “alcohol and behavior modification” counseling for six months.