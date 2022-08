Actress Anne Heche is dead of injuries a week after a fiery car crash in Los Angeles. Police say her car burst into flames after she crashed into a home on August 5th. The 53-year-old actress was rushed to the hospital in critical condition with severe burns. Police later found traces of cocaine and fentanyl in her blood.

Heche got her start on the NBC soap opera “Another World” and she went on to star in films like “Psycho” and “I Know What You Did Last Summer.”