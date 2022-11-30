LOCALTRENDING

Adam Hinojosa Calls For Recount In State Senate Race

The Republican candidate who narrowly lost the state senate race in District 27 has requested a recount.

Adam Hinojosa fell 659 votes short out of 175,415 cast in the November 8th election, losing to Democrat Morgan LaMantia. In a statement released Wednesday, Hinojosa said with such a small margin of victory, even small mistakes in tallying the vote can change the final result.

Hinojosa is asking for a recount but only for ballots cast in Cameron, Willacy, and Hidalgo counties. Hinojosa lost big in those counties but won the five other counties in District 27 – Kenedy, Kleberg, Nueces, San Patricio, and Bee.

