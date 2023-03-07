Adam Hinojosa To Seek Rematch For Texas Senate District 27

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Just four months after losing his race for state Senate District 27, Adam Hinojosa has announced he’s going to try again to win it. The Corpus Christi Republican announced Tuesday he is seeking a rematch with Morgan La Mantia, who defeated Hinojosa in the November 8th election.

Hinojosa lost to La Mantia by just 659 votes out of more than 175-thousand cast in the Lower Valley-Coastal Bend Senate district. State senators normally serve 4-year terms but LaMantia must run again in 2024 instead of 2026. That’s because the Texas Constitution mandates that after legislative redistricting, half the state senators must face re-election in two years.

A lottery was held in January and LaMantia, as well as McAllen Senator Juan Hinojosa, drew the short straws.