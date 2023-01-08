NATIONAL

Adam Rich. Former ‘Eight is Enough’ Child Star, Dies At 54

FILE - Former "Eight is Enough" child actor Adam Rich appears in a Van Nuys, Calif., court on Aug. 20, 1991. Rich, the child actor with a pageboy mop top who charmed TV audiences in the 1970s as “America's little brother” on “Eight is Enough,” died Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in the Brentwood section of Los Angeles. He was 54. The cause of death was under investigation but was not considered suspicious. (AP Photo/Nick Ut, File)

(AP) — Adam Rich, the cute child actor who charmed TV audiences in the late 1970s as Nicholas Bradford on “Eight is Enough,” has died. He was 54. Lt. Aimee Earl of the Los Angeles County Medical-Examiner Coroner’s office says Rich died Saturday in the Brentwood area of Los Angeles.

Earl says the cause of death has not yet been determined but it was not considered to be suspicious. Rich, who was once considered “America’s little brother,” had a limited acting career after the ABC comedy-drama went off the air in 1981. Rich had several run-ins with police related to drugs and alcohol.

