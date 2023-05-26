Adams: NYC Can’t Tax Its Way Out Of Migrant Crisis

Mayor Adams says New York City cannot tax its way out of the migrant crisis. It comes after city Comptroller Brad Lander proposed finding new revenue streams that help pay for the influx of new arrivals.

Asylum seekers are clogging up the city’s shelter system, causing the City Council to pass sweeping legislation to aid New Yorkers facing homelessness.

Mayor Adams says he agrees with parts of the measure but worries other pieces, like the one that automatically grants housing vouchers to those who make below a certain income, will cost the city billions of dollars.