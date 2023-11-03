Adams Will Cooperate With Any FBI Investigation Into Campaign

New York City Mayor Eric Adams says he’ll fully cooperate with any FBI investigation into his mayoral campaign.

Last night, Adams responded to reports of the federal government looking into whether his 2021 campaign took foreign money through a straw donor scheme involving a construction company and the Turkish government.

Adams says he feels extremely comfortable about how he complies with rules and procedures. Earlier yesterday, the Brooklyn home of his top fundraiser, Brianna Suggs was raided by the FBI.

Adams says he has not been contacted by anyone on the matter and says Suggs is a real professional who does her job well.