Additional Valley School Districts Sue To Allow Local Control Over Mask Mandates

Two more Valley school districts have authorized legal action against Governor Greg Abbott over his executive order stopping school districts from enacting mask mandates.

The Boards of Trustees in Hidalgo and Edinburg, meeting in emergency sessions Thursday, approved resolutions to sue the state of Texas in hopes of regaining the authority to decide themselves whether to enact mask mandates based on local COVID conditions. Both resolutions also put in place temporary mask-wearing requirements in defiance of the governor’s order.

The Hidalgo and Edinburg ISD’s joined the La Joya ISD which on Wednesday became the first Valley school district to authorize a lawsuit against Governor Abbott. The Brownsville school board is discussing the matter this afternoon.