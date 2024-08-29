Administrators Quitting Over Toxic Environment

Political rhetoric around election security is driving away those who run the elections. The Texas Secretary of State’s Office says that election administrators across the state are quitting due to a disturbing spike in threats toward those who run elections.

The office says that county clerks are protected under Texas law, which gives them confidentiality. But that’s not extended to election administrators, who are appointed.

A new report from the Bipartisan Policy Center shows that, in Texas, the turnover rate for election workers is 40-percent. More than one-quarter of those who quit pointed to a spike in abuse, harassment and threats.