President Donald Trump speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the White House, Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, in Washington, as Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, look on. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

President Donald Trump speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the White House, Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, in Washington, as Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, look on. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

Lawmakers will get a classified briefing on the Trump administration’s airstrikes on alleged Venezuelan drug boats.

Navy Admiral Frank “Mitch” Bradley will reportedly give details on the controversial strikes during a briefing with senior members of the Senate and House Armed Services committees on Thursday.

Bradley was authorized by Trump’s War Secretary Pete Hegseth to order a follow-up strike on September 2nd against the survivors of a targeted boat. The Washington Post says Bradley directed a second strike to comply with Hegseth’s order that no one be left alive.