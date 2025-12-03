Lawmakers will get a classified briefing on the Trump administration’s airstrikes on alleged Venezuelan drug boats.
Navy Admiral Frank “Mitch” Bradley will reportedly give details on the controversial strikes during a briefing with senior members of the Senate and House Armed Services committees on Thursday.
Bradley was authorized by Trump’s War Secretary Pete Hegseth to order a follow-up strike on September 2nd against the survivors of a targeted boat. The Washington Post says Bradley directed a second strike to comply with Hegseth’s order that no one be left alive.