President Donald Trump speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the White House, Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, in Washington, as Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, look on. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

Lawmakers will get a classified briefing on the Trump administration’s airstrikes on alleged Venezuelan drug boats.

Navy Admiral Frank “Mitch” Bradley will reportedly give details on the controversial strikes during a briefing with senior members of the Senate and House Armed Services committees on Thursday.

Bradley was authorized by Trump’s War Secretary Pete Hegseth to order a follow-up strike on September 2nd against the survivors of a targeted boat. The Washington Post says Bradley directed a second strike to comply with Hegseth’s order that no one be left alive.

Republican Wins TN Special Election

Previous article

Polar Vortex To Push Arctic Air Into Central U.S.

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL