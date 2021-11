An Ector County Sheriff's deputy monitors Black Friday shoppers as they enter Best Buy shortly after its opening at 5 a.m. Friday, Nov. 26, 2021 in Odessa, Texas. Retailers are expected to usher in the unofficial start to the holiday shopping season today with bigger crowds than last year in a closer step toward normalcy. But the fallout from the pandemic continues to weigh on businesses and shoppers’ minds. (Eli Hartman/Odessa American via AP)

Americans are getting a head start on their Christmas shopping. While enjoying their Thanksgiving meal on Thursday, Adobe Analytics says consumers spent five-point-one billion dollars while shopping online. That’s short of the top-line expectation of five-point-four billion.

As for the entire holiday season, Adobe is looking for Americans to spend 207-billion dollars while doing their online shopping. That would be a new record high and a ten-percent jump from a year ago.