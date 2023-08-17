Ads Run Next To Nazi Content

At least two companies are suspending advertising on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, after their ads were run alongside pro-Nazi content.

A report published Wednesday by nonprofit news watchdog Media Matters for America found that several mainstream brands have been advertised on the account that promotes fascism. Those brands included Adobe, Gilead Sciences, the University of Maryland’s football team and New York University Langone Hospital. X did not immediately comment on the report.

Owner Elon Musk has said that the site has seen nearly a 50 percent drop in ad revenue since he bought the platform last year.