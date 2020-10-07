Advisory Issued As Impacts From Hurricane Delta Will Reach The Lower Valley Coast

Hurricane Delta is aiming for the Upper Gulf coast but its impacts will be felt here as the major storm moves north.

A Coastal Flood Advisory has been issued for Cameron and Willacy counties that will be in effect for at least 24 hours – from 7 Thursday morning through 7 a.m. Friday.

Forecasters say significant coastal flooding is possible and dramatic shoreline erosion is likely. Warnings are out for low-lying and flood-prone properties. Road closures are possible as well. And officials are warning people to stay out of the water due to life-threatening rip currents.