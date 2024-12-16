Advocacy Groups Tell Illegals In Texas To Prepare For Possible Deportation

FILE - Migrants wait to be processed by the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol after they crossed the Rio Grande and entered the U.S. from Mexico, Oct. 19, 2023, in Eagle Pass, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

Advocacy groups are advising illegal immigrants in Texas to start planning now what they’ll do if they find out they’re being deported. That possibility increased with the election of President Donald Trump to a second term in office.

Trump made mass deportation of illegals a major campaign promise. He doesn’t take office for more than a month, so La Union del Pueblo Entero is telling the 1.6 million illegal immigrants in Texas that now is the time to start planning their response. The state’s GOP leaders say they plan to cooperate with the Trump administration’s deportation efforts.