Many public education advocates say proposed education budgets put forth by the Texas House and Senate don’t do enough. Both budgets fund the Texas Education Agency to the tune of more than 75-billion-dollars, including pay raises for teachers and security upgrades.

Lawmakers propose raising the per-student funding by 140-dollars to 63-hundred dollars. Some analysts say this basic allotment would need to be increased by a thousand-dollars to help school districts keep up with inflation.