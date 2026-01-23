AEP Texas is ready to handle possible power outages caused by an incoming cold front. The utility says it has placed crews on standby and prepared the equipment needed to quickly respond to any power outages caused by the weather.

An AEP spokesperson is encouraging customers to have flashlights, extra batteries and portable chargers ready in case power does go out.

National Weather Service forecasters do not expect freezing precipitation in the Rio Grande Valley, but lows in the low 30s are expected on Sunday and Monday night.