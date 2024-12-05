Affidavit Indicates Motive In San Juan Man’s Attack On Mom, Police

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

It was her destruction of his Illegal drugs that triggered a San Juan man to attack his mother, and moments later to attack the police officers who responded. That’s according to the probable cause affidavit for the arrest of 18-year-old Enrique Martin Ayala.

The affidavit, obtained by the McAllen Monitor, states Ayala pushed his mother after she destroyed his drugs Tuesday night. She went to police. Officers went to the home. They were met at the front door by Ayala, and as they to arrest him he suddenly pulled a knife and swung it.

One officer was slashed on his shoulder blade, another was stabbed in his upper chest, and a third was slashed on his neck. Ayala ran off but was apprehended by other officers a short distance away.

Ayala was arraigned Wednesday on three counts of attempted capital murder and on charges of assault, aggravated robbery, and resisting arrest.

Meanwhile, all three officers are now out of the hospital. Two had been discharged the next day. The third was released on Thursday.