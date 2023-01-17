Affidavit: Missing Oklahoma Girl Beaten To Death, Buried

Court documents say a missing 4-year-old Oklahoma girl was beaten to death Christmas night by her caregiver, then buried.

Athena Brownfield has been missing since Jan. 10, when a postal carrier discovered her 5-year-old sister alone outside the home the girls shared with the caregivers, Ivon Adams and Alysia Adams, in the Oklahoma community of Cyril.

Ivon Adams was arrested in Arizona on murder and child neglect charges and awaits extradition. Alysia Adams is jailed in Oklahoma on child neglect charges. An affidavit released Tuesday says Alysia Adams told investigators that her husband beat the child, and later said he buried her on land the couple once owned.