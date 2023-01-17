NATIONAL

Affidavit: Missing Oklahoma Girl Beaten To Death, Buried

FILE - This photo provided by Caddo County Sheriff's Office shows Alysia Adams. A 4-year-old Oklahoma girl was reported missing and Adams, her caretaker, alongside her husband Ivon Adams, were arrested on charges of neglect after a postal carrier found the girl's 5-year-old sister wandering alone outside, authorities said. The missing 4-year-old Oklahoma girl was beaten to death Christmas night by husband Ivon Adams, then buried, according to court documents released Tuesday, Jan. 17. (Caddo County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)

Court documents say a missing 4-year-old Oklahoma girl was beaten to death Christmas night by her caregiver, then buried.

FILE – This image provided by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, shows a missing persons flyer for 4-year-old Athena Brownfield, who authorities say has been missing since Jan. 10, 2023. The missing 4-year-old Oklahoma girl was beaten to death Christmas night by her caregiver, then buried, according to court documents released Tuesday, Jan. 17. The search for the child is now a “recovery operation,” the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said Monday. (Oklahoma Highway Patrol via AP, File)

Athena Brownfield has been missing since Jan. 10, when a postal carrier discovered her 5-year-old sister alone outside the home the girls shared with the caregivers, Ivon Adams and Alysia Adams, in the Oklahoma community of Cyril.

Ivon Adams was arrested in Arizona on murder and child neglect charges and awaits extradition. Alysia Adams is jailed in Oklahoma on child neglect charges. An affidavit released Tuesday says Alysia Adams told investigators that her husband beat the child, and later said he buried her on land the couple once owned.

