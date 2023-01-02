Affidavit: Palmview Man Struck, Killed Brother With Large Pipe

A Palmview man accused in the Christmas Day killing of his brother admitted to authorities that he struck him with a PVC pipe. That’s according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by the McAllen Monitor. 25-year-old Luis Enrique Cruz is charged with murder in the beating death of his brother Saul.

The affidavit states that Luis and his brother were fighting on Christmas Day and that Luis admitted to hitting him with a pipe. Luis then drove his brother to Mission Regional Medical Center where he was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault after telling Hidalgo County sheriff’s deputies what happened. The charge was upgraded to murder after the autopsy confirmed the victim’s death as a homicide.