Affidavits Detail Reasons For Arrests of Hidalgo ISD Officials

It was a grab on the neck and a push that led to the assault charge against Hidalgo school district Athletic Director Monty Stumbaugh. And it was a request that a coach change his statement that led to the witness tampering charge against Hidalgo High School Principal Rafael Tinoco.

That’s what’s contained in the arrest affidavits obtained by Channel 5 News.

According to the documents, Stumbaugh had grabbed a 14-year-old soccer player by the back of his neck and pushed him forward. Tinoco then met with a coach who witnessed the incident and asked him to say that another coach was also in the locker room.

The school district and police investigation was sparked by a complaint filed by the 14-year-old’s mother, and Tinoco and Stumbaugh were arrested last Friday. Both remain on administrative leave.