Affirmative Action Under Threat As High Court Hears UNC Case

A student walks by the Old Well at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, a rotunda and campus landmark at the southern end of McCorkle Place, on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. A Confederate statue known as Silent Sam statue once stood in the plaza before it was toppled by protesters in 2018. (AP Photo/Hannah Schoenbaum)

A student walks by the Old Well at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, a rotunda and campus landmark at the southern end of McCorkle Place, on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. A Confederate statue known as Silent Sam statue once stood in the plaza before it was toppled by protesters in 2018. (AP Photo/Hannah Schoenbaum)

(AP) — The University of North Carolina was once a bastion of segregation. Today, the school takes account of race to make up for that history and to increase the number of Black students and other underrepresented minorities on campus. Its affirmative action program, using race among many factors to build a diverse student body, is similar to plans in place at other selective public and private institutions. But a Supreme Court that’s twice blessed race-conscious college admissions programs in the past 19 years now seems poised to restrict their use or outlaw them altogether. The court is hearing two such cases on Monday, involving UNC and Harvard. They’re the nation’s oldest public and private universities, respectively.