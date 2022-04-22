Afghan IS Group Claims Series Of Bombings Targeting Shiites

FILE - This frame grab image from video, shows a Taliban fighter standing guard outside the site of a bomb explosion inside a mosque, in Mazar-e-Sharif province, Afghanistan, Thursday, April 21, 2022. A deadly Islamic State affiliate on Friday, April 22, 2022, claimed a series of bombings a day earlier that targeted Afghanistan’s minority Shiite Muslims, while Pakistan issued a warning of IS threats in its eastern Punjab province. (AP Photo, File)

(AP) — Afghanistan’s Islamic State affiliate has claimed responsibility for a series of bombings that targeted the country’s minority Shiite Muslims. The deadliest of Thursday’s blasts occurred inside a Shite mosque in northern Mazar-e-Sharif. Hospital officials say at least 12 people were killed and dozens were hurt. In Kabul, a roadside bomb exploded near a boys school, injuring two children in the capital’s predominately Shiite neighborhood of Dasht-e-Barchi. In separate incidents, five children were killed Friday in northern Afghanistan’s Faryab Province while playing with unexploded ordnance. Afghanistan is one of the heaviest-mined countries in the world, a legacy of more than four decades of war.