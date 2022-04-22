Afghan IS Group Claims Series Of Bombings Targeting Shiites

(AP) — Afghanistan’s Islamic State affiliate has claimed responsibility for a series of bombings that targeted the country’s minority Shiite Muslims. The deadliest of Thursday’s blasts occurred inside a Shite mosque in northern Mazar-e-Sharif. Hospital officials say at least 12 people were killed and dozens were hurt. In Kabul, a roadside bomb exploded near a boys school, injuring two children in the capital’s predominately Shiite neighborhood of Dasht-e-Barchi. In separate incidents, five children were killed Friday in northern Afghanistan’s Faryab Province while playing with unexploded ordnance. Afghanistan is one of the heaviest-mined countries in the world, a legacy of more than four decades of war.