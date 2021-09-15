WORLD

Afghan Killed By Drone Praised By Co-Workers In US Aid Group

An Afghan inspects the damage of Ahmadi family house in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. Zemerai Ahmadi, the Afghan man who was killed in a U.S. drone strike last month was an enthusiastic and beloved longtime employee at an American humanitarian organization, his colleagues say, painting a stark contrast to the Pentagon’s claims that he was an Islamic State group militant about to carry out an attack on American troops. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

(AP) — The Afghan man who was killed in a U.S. drone strike last month was an enthusiastic longtime employee at an American humanitarian organization. His colleagues paint a stark contrast to the Pentagon’s claims that he was an Islamic State group’s militant about to carry out an attack on American troops.

Signs have been mounting that the U.S. military may have targeted the wrong man in the Aug. 29 strike in Kabul, with devastating consequences, killing seven children and two other adults from the man’s family.

The Pentagon says it’s further investigating the airstrike, but it has no way to do so on the ground after the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

 

