Afghan Women Weep As Taliban Fighters Enforce University Ban

Afghan women students stand outside the Kabul University in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. Taliban security forces in Afghanistan's capital city are upholding a higher education ban for women by blocking access to university campuses. The country's Taliban rulers have ordered women nationwide to stop attending private and public universities effective immediately and until further notice. The Taliban-led administration has not given a reason for the ban or reacted to the fierce and swift global condemnation of it. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

(AP) — Taliban security forces in Afghanistan’s capital city are upholding a higher education ban for women by blocking access to university campuses. The country’s Taliban rulers have ordered women nationwide to stop attending private and public universities effective immediately and until further notice.

Video obtained by The Associated Press shows some women weeping and consoling each other outside one university in Kabul on Wednesday, the first day of the ban. The Taliban-led administration has not given a reason for the ban or reacted to the fierce and swift global condemnation of it.