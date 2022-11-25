After A Year, Omicron Still Driving COVID Surges And Worries

Carey Johnson and her son Fabian Swain are photographed wearing face masks in their Germantown, Md., home on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. Both Carey and Fabian have recovered from COVID. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

The omicron variant is driving U.S. COVID-19 case counts higher in many places just in time for the holiday season. The ever-morphing mutant began its assault on humanity a year ago.

Experts soon expect a wave to wash over the U.S. Cases nationally now average around 39,300 a day, though that’s believed to be an undercount. Hospitalizations are at about 28,000 a day and deaths about 340 a day. Yet a fifth of the population hasn’t been vaccinated.

Most eligible Americans haven’t gotten the latest boosters. And many have stopped wearing masks. Meanwhile, the mutating virus keeps finding ways to avoid defeat.