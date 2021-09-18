NATIONAL

After Afghanistan Pullout, US Seeks NATO Basing, Intel Pacts

FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2021 photo, Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley pauses while speaking during a media briefing at the Pentagon in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

(AP) — The top U.S. military officer is in Greece meeting with NATO counterparts this weekend, and Army Gen. Mark Milley is hoping to forge more basing, intelligence-sharing and other agreements to prevent terrorist groups from regrouping in Afghanistan, and threatening America and the region. The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff says the meeting of NATO defense chiefs will focus in part on the way ahead now that all alliance troops have pulled out of Afghanistan and the Taliban are in control. The meeting comes against the backdrop of the recent military withdrawal from Afghanistan.

 

