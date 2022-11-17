After Exchange, China Calls Canada’s Manner ‘condescending’

Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping after taking part in the closing session at the G20 Leaders Summit in Bali, Indonesia on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. Xi Jinping chastised Trudeau at the G-20 summit for leaking details of a prior meeting between them. The complaint came during a brief conversation on the sidelines of an event in Indonesia that news outlets were able to record. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)

(AP) — A Chinese spokesperson has accused Canada of acting in a “condescending manner” following a testy exchange between President Xi Jinping and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that underscores the depths to which the bilateral relationship has fallen.

The comments by a Foreign Ministry spokesperson came after Xi chastised Trudeau at the Group of 20 summit over media reports on an earlier meeting during which Trudeau expressed concern about Chinese interference in Canada’s internal affairs.

The apparently spontaneous exchange with a translator present was captured on video. The Foreign Ministry spokesperson denied China had ever interfered in the internal affairs of other nations and said Canada was responsible for the downturn in relations.