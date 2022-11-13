After Hurricanes, Program Aims To Help Alleviate Stress

(AP) — People who work in hurricane-affected areas often talk about the stress the long rebuilding process can take on people and the anxiety stirred up during hurricane season. A program in Slidell, Louisiana, aims to help participants address some of that. The six-week mindfulness course is being put on by the local Habitat for Humanity and the Northshore Community Foundation. The foundation’s president and CEO, Susan Bonnett, says immediately after hurricanes the foundation receives money requests for traditional items like tarps. Months later come requests for mental health services. So they have sought creative ways to address problems they knew would build after events like last year’s Hurricane Ida.