After Kanter’s Tibet Comments, Celtics Blacked Out In China

Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon (21) shoots over Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter (13) and forward Jayson Tatum (0) during the first half of a preseason NBA basketball game, Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Chinese broadcaster and NBA partner Tencent has deleted all references to the Boston Celtics from its platforms, in apparent response to comments Celtics center Enes Kanter made to advocate Tibetan independence. Kanter, as part of a series of social media posts, also called Chinese President Xi Jinping a “dictator.” Kanter did not play in Boston’s season-opening 138-134 loss to New York on Wednesday night. The game was not shown on the streaming services that typically broadcast most NBA games to millions in China.

 

