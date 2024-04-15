After Losing Key Appeal, Execution Date Set For Brownsville Death Row Inmate

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

For a fourth time, Brownsville death row inmate Ruben Gutierrez has been scheduled to die. MyRGV.com reports a judge has set July 16th as Gutierrez’s new execution date for his role in the 1998 murder of Escolastica Harrison.

The 85-year-old Harrison had been robbed and stabbed to death in her Brownsville trailer home. The latest death date for the 46-year-old Gutierrez comes about two months after he lost a key appeal. The Fifth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals denied his request for DNA testing of crime scene evidence his attorneys insisted would show Gutierrez was not in the home when Harrison was killed.

Gutierrez was initially to be given a lethal injection in October 2019.

The execution was stayed due to a technical issue related to the death warrant. Two other execution dates, in June 2020 and October 2021, were stayed over religious freedom arguments as Texas grappled with whether to allow a spiritual advisor to be with an inmate in the death chamber.