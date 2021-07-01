After Lower STAAR Scores, Local School Districts Anxious To Resume Classroom Learning

School districts across the Valley are continuing make preparations for getting all students back in the classroom for full face-to-face instruction for the first time in more than a year. And district leaders say the move can’t come soon enough after seeing the impact the coronavirus pandemic had on the STAAR test scores.

Scores dropped significantly in most all subjects, especially in reading and math, and most dramatically among students who were being instructed online. So how long might it take to undo the damage? Edinburg schools Superintendent Dr. Mario Salinas tells 710 KURV:

(Audio: Superintendent Dr. Mario Salinas)

Salinas says he believes remote instruction did not work well because of numerous distractions in the home, and often parents weren’t able to watch over their kids to keep them focused. Also many children did not have access to the internet to be able to learn online.