After Storm Drive-Thru Food Drive Coming To Bert Ogden

The Rio Grande Valley Food Bank is moving quickly to help as many people as it can who, because of the extended winter storm-caused power outages last week, have little or no food. The food bank has organized an emergency pantry with enough food to feed 3,500 families. The drive-thru distribution will be set up at Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg Wednesday morning from 7 to 11. Bags of food will be handed out on a first come-first served basis. The food bank has also launched a winter storm food-and-fund drive. All food and financial donations will go directly to families suffering the impacts of the storm.