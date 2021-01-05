After Top Staff Exodus, Texas AG Seeks $43M For Google Suit

FILE - In this June 28, 2020 file photo, Texas' Attorney General Ken Paxton waits on the flight line for the arrival of Vice President Mike Pence at Love Field in Dallas. The mass exodus of Paxton's top staff over accusations of bribery against their former boss has left the Republicans seeking $43 million in public funds to replace some of them with outside lawyers to lead a high-profile antitrust lawsuit against Google. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)

(AP) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is seeking $43 million in taxpayer money to pay outside lawyers to lead a 10-state antitrust lawsuit against Google.

Records obtained by The Associated Press show Paxton signed contracts with the firms after eight of the Republican’s senior aides accused him of crimes. All eight have resigned or been fired, including the lawyer who was leading the Google investigation.

Former officials say the plan before the departures was to handle the case in-house. It remains to be seen what taxpayers will ultimately pay under the contracts’ complex compensation structure.