After Tragic Crush, Lost Shoes Await Owners At Seoul Gym

Shoes are seen among a huge collection items found in Itaewon following South Korea’s deadliest crowd surge, at a temporary lost and found center at a gym in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. Police have assembled the crumpled tennis shoes, loafers and Chuck Taylors, part of 1.5 tons of personal objects left by victims and survivors of the tragedy, in hopes that the owners, or their friends and family, will retrieve them. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

(AP) — Days after more than 150 Halloween revelers were killed in South Korea’s deadliest crowd surge, hundreds of abandoned shoes remain laid out in rows in a badminton court in the capital, Seoul.

The crumpled tennis shoes, loafers, and Chuck Taylors are quiet but wrenching remnants of the tragedy in the nearby nightlife district of Itaewon. That’s the popular area where tens of thousands gathered for Halloween celebrations Saturday evening. About 250 pairs of shoes at the gym are among a huge collection of abandoned items found in Itaewon following the tragedy. Police put the items on display starting Monday for owners to retrieve them.