After Vaccine Freeze, European Countries Seek A Quick Thaw

A woman pick up a vial of AstraZeneca vaccine from the box "Tuesday" from a fridge while a box "Monday" is seen at left, in a vaccination center in Saint-Jean-de-Luz, southwestern France, Tuesday, March 16, 2021. With coronavirus cases rising in many places, governments faced the grimmest of dilemmas Tuesday: push on with a vaccine that is known to save lives or suspend use of AstraZeneca over reports of dangerous blood clots in a few recipients, even as the European regulator said there was "no indication" the shot was responsible. (AP Photo/Bob Edme)

(AP) — European governments that rushed to suspend use of AstraZeneca vaccines after reports of blood clotting are realizing the far-reaching impact of the move. They suddenly seem eager for any signal that allows them to resume the shots. That could come as soon as Thursday, when the European Medicines Agency releases initial results of its investigations into whether the blood clots and the vaccine are connected.

So far the EMA and World Health Organization have said there’s no sign of a link. But experts worry that the damage already has been done. The suspensions have fueled doubts about the oft-maligned AstraZeneca vaccine, and vaccination efforts in general.