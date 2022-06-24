Aftershock In Afghanistan As Quake Toll Rises To 1,150 Dead

(AP) — An aftershock took more lives and threatened to pile even more misery on an area of eastern Afghanistan reeling from a powerful earthquake that state media said killed 1,150 people this week. Wednesday’s magnitude 6 quake struck a remote, mountainous region already grappling with staggering poverty. It comes at a time when the country as a whole is spiraling deeper into economic crisis after many countries pulled back critical financing and development aid in the wake of the Taliban’s takeover. That aid had been keeping the country afloat. Afghanistan’s international isolation is also complicating relief efforts since fewer aid organizations have a presence in the country, and many governments are wary of putting money in the Taliban’s hands.